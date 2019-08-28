Bidcorp gets back its KFC contract in the UK

Food services firm Bidcorp’s UK business has won back the entire KFC deliveries contract it lost in 2018.

Bidcorp, which separated from Bidvest and listed on the JSE in May 2016, suffered a setback in the UK market when KFC’s parent company, Yum Brands, ended a long-standing contract with Bidvest Logistics.

But months later, KFC stripped DHL of some of the deliveries and went back to Bidcorp following a public outcry after delivery problems left hundreds of restaurants without chicken.

“It is very rewarding for our team (to get the KFC contract back) because they were very upset when they lost it," said Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson.

He said KFC was a long-term customer that the group had serviced well. "(KFC) left and I think it did not go very well for them. We were prepared to engage with KFC and take the business back (but) KFC were obviously in a difficult situation,” said Berson.

He said Bidcorp had been taking back the KFC deliveries since late 2018. By June 2019, Bidcorp had taken over all the deliveries.

Berson was speaking on the sidelines of Bidcorp’s presentation for the year ended June 30 in which the group brushed aside a number of setbacks in the markets in which it has operations. These include uncertainty about Brexit, the protests in Hong Kong, poor economic conditions in SA and the slump in the Australian market.

Bidcorp’s UK business reported a 13.2% increase in trading profit, in a market that several SA firms such as Famous Brands have struggled to survive.

Analyst Chris Gilmour said Bidcorp’s success in the UK market came down to a highly focused product range “and the ability to deliver on the logistics side. They have been in this business for 30 years and understand how to please the end customer better than most.”

The company reported the UK growth in profits despite Brexit.

“We have no clue what is going to happen with Brexit. What will happen will happen and we will have to adjust our thinking accordingly. I am not going to lose sleep over Brexit because I cannot change it,” said Berson.

“All we can do is to react to the environment when we have to. You cannot put contingency plans in place when you don’t know what the contingency is. Nobody knows if it is a hard or a soft Brexit.” .

Berson said it would be risky for the company to devise a strategy based on what might happen with Brexit. “We are not that clever,” he said, adding that the group would have to remain nimble and flexible.

Berson said the company was in the final stages of sealing a sale agreement for its noncore UK transport business, with the transaction likely to be wrapped up within two months.

The looming sale is part of Bidcorp’s pullback from low-margin, high-volume logistics activities.

“We are in advanced stages of finalising an agreement with a potential purchaser. We had hoped that we would have been at the finish line. Maybe it is a few weeks or a month or two away,” Berson said.

Bidcorp’s full-year headline earnings per share were up 12.5% to 1,443.6c, while trading profit was up 11.8% to R6.7bn. The company increased its final cash dividend by 17.9% to 330c per share.

Bidcorp shares gained 2.89% to R311 on Wednesday.

