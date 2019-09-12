Opinion / Columnists SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Potential for value to be unlocked at Libstar Packaged goods retailer should continue to pay dividends BL PREMIUM

A couple of reasons why Libstar is a good investment case: it is going through a consolidation phase of rationalising business lines and growing businesses organically; the balance sheet is being degeared; cash flows are attractive; it has a strong and diverse customer base and should continue to pay dividends since declaring a maiden dividend after its 2018 full-year earnings. Indications are that these should be paid out on a ratio of between three to four times cover.

Of the seven product categories, four are considered core and these drove the results. The noncore categories, which make up 12% of revenue and 5% of normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) comprise strategic legacy businesses, not necessarily held for sale.