ANALYSE THIS: Umthombo Wealth’s Sekgabo Molelekoa

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would want some peace of mind and stability for the investment period. It is a global company in a defensive industry, taking care of its debt, still paying decent dividends and generating cash.

What’s the wisest thing you could tell your 20-year-old self that you didn’t know when you started out?

Start saving and investing more than you think you need to.

What was your first job? How much were you paid?

I was a portfolio assistant at a stockbrokerage. I was paid R8,000 per month. I was so excited when I went over the R100k a year mark later.

Which investor do you most admire?

Allan Gray, who started Allan Gray Investment Management. I admire him as an investor and his philanthropy.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Outside of the stock market. It was investing in my first property. I was lucky enough to have done it in a fast-growing suburb that was in high demand. I made a good return before cashing out.

How do you control your emotions when all you want to do is sell or buy a share, but you know you shouldn’t?

I revisit the investment case to cut through all the noise. It takes practice.

Big Tech or old-fashioned industrial stalwart?