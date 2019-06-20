ANALYSE THIS: Umthombo Wealth’s Sekgabo Molelekoa
We analyse Sekgabo Molelekoa, portfolio manager at Umthombo Wealth
If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?
I would want some peace of mind and stability for the investment period. It is a global company in a defensive industry, taking care of its debt, still paying decent dividends and generating cash.
What’s the wisest thing you could tell your 20-year-old self that you didn’t know when you started out?
Start saving and investing more than you think you need to.
What was your first job? How much were you paid?
I was a portfolio assistant at a stockbrokerage. I was paid R8,000 per month. I was so excited when I went over the R100k a year mark later.
Which investor do you most admire?
Allan Gray, who started Allan Gray Investment Management. I admire him as an investor and his philanthropy.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?
Outside of the stock market. It was investing in my first property. I was lucky enough to have done it in a fast-growing suburb that was in high demand. I made a good return before cashing out.
How do you control your emotions when all you want to do is sell or buy a share, but you know you shouldn’t?
I revisit the investment case to cut through all the noise. It takes practice.
Big Tech or old-fashioned industrial stalwart?
Some companies that we considered to be revolutionary when they first started became old-fashioned industrial stalwarts years later. It really depends on how far ahead of the curve they are and how they monetise on their technology. I understand old-fashioned stalwart better, so that would be my choice.
Small caps, mid caps, large caps or just any caps?
Any caps. There’s space for all depending on the investment merits.
Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?
I did own bitcoin as an experiment. I wanted to understand how it worked. I got in at around R79,000 per bitcoin and cashed out just under R200,000. I was late to the party. It was getting too frothy for my liking and everyone was talking about it (the sign of a bubble) when I got out.
Local or offshore stocks?
A mix of both.
Facebook, Twitter or Instagram?
Twitter, Instagram then Facebook in that order. I love the wit and quick response to news on Twitter.
Do you listen to podcasts? Which are your faves?
I enjoy TED talks — "Get comfortable with being uncomfortable" by Luvvie Ajayi spoke to me on a personal level. And Sheryl Sandberg speaks to me as a professional woman.
How much of a portfolio should be for the wildcard picks?
I think around 5%.
Art, wine, rare books or cars?
Art. Better price discovery.
Do you cycle?
I recently started. By recently I mean in May (LOL).
If you weren’t a fund manager, what would your dream job be?
I would probably be a teacher. It would afford me the opportunity to play a meaningful role in helping to nurture our young ones and give me the chance to spend more time with my children.