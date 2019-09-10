Moody’s maintains SA’s lower 2019 growth forecast

Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday it maintained it's forecast for SA’s 2019 growth at 0.7%, down from the 1% it forecast in June.

However, associate MD Antonello Aquino said that the ratings agency still expected a slight uptick in 2020 to 1.5%.

The forecast is in line with the SA Reserve Bank, which also revised down its forecasts in July to 0.6% for 2019 and 1.6% in 2020.

The ratings agency changed its forecast on August 22.

Moody’s is due to make ratings outlook change for SA on November 1. The decision is crucial, as Moody’s is the only agency that rates SA government debt as investment grade at Baa3.