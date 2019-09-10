Economy SA safe from a Moody’s downgrade — for the time being Ratings agency gives the country an 18-month window for it to get its fiscal and growth numbers in order BL PREMIUM

SA is safe from a credit ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service for the next 12 to 18 months, the company’s lead sovereign analyst for the country, Lucie Villa, told investors on Tuesday.

SA’s sovereign debt has the lowest investment grade by Moody’s, at Baa3, with a stable outlook. Moody’s is the only of the three major ratings agencies that have not assigned the country junk status. Should it also do so, after its peers who moved at the height of the financial chaos that characterised Jacob Zuma’s second term as president, it could raise borrowing costs across the economy and trigger billions of rand in outflows.