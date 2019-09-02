LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA is burning yet Cosatu wants debates

That would have been in the mid to late 1990s. Twenty years later, the unemployment rate has ballooned towards 30% and the economy is in the midst of its longest down cycle since the 1940s. It doesn’t sound like the quality of debate has improved to reflect the challenge we face today. After contracting by 3.2% in the first quarter, the economy will manage a paltry 0.6% growth rate for 2019, according to the SA Reserve Bank.

One would have hoped this would exercise minds. Instead ideology, ego and Cosatu’s natural dislike for anything coming from the finance minister is seemingly more important than dealing with the national crisis that has left more than half of the country’s youth without jobs.

Just a week ago I was with someone who spends more time in townships than I do. It’s really bad out there, he told me. “Every day in the township is like a holiday.”

In a reaction more suitable to student politics, the federation accused Mboweni of “undermining” the National Economic Development and Labour Council process and went on to talk about “right-wing” agendas. Never mind that there was nothing particularly new in the document and it had built-on policies that have been mooted in previous policy pronouncements, including the national development plan.

One of Mboweni's crimes was that he didn’t offer any “proposed real changes to fiscal, monetary or other macroeconomic policy, including inflation targeting”.

When it comes to the country’s economic growth crisis, there’s virtual agreement that monetary policy, at least in isolation, is probably the most ineffective policy tool.

While they are not a fan of his either, Cosatu’s leaders would do well to read a speech SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago delivered at Unisa in July.



It might be worthwhile to just read one paragraph where he detailed Bank modelling that assumed policy was changed to aim for the top end of the 3%-6% target, as opposed to its current focus on the midpoint. If on the basis of the new target the Bank cut rates by 100 basis points, Kganyago said, growth would only be half a percentage point higher at its peak, and about a third of a percentage point higher the year after that.

Rightly, he noted that thus it was “not a game-changing growth recovery”. Instead we would be rewarded with a weaker currency, higher inflation, slowing growth and higher interest rates. “Higher inflation begets higher interest rates,” he said.

One would expect that a trade union would understand that inflation is an enemy of workers and pensioners who do not have the ability to negotiate for income increases that compensate for the reduced buying power of their rands.

While the debate about the role of the Bank, including its proposed nationalisation, has thankfully died down, there are some determined ideologues out there who are keen to keep the distraction going.

It’s especially puzzling that in the midst of an economic crisis, Cosatu wants to concentrate on sideshows that will have no benefit for its members. Lower interest rates and higher inflation aren’t going to transform the economy or create the necessary jobs.

Mboweni’s intervention might be no panacea either but it’s at least a contribution to the wider debate about specific and achievable policy interventions.

After a rather pointless obsession with macroeconomic policy, the Treasury’s document’s focus on microeconomics is to be welcomed, though according to its union critics, the Treasury should be focused on the former.