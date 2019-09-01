Jaws drop at Tito Mboweni's privatisation plan
Economists at odds over whether it can fix energy and transport
01 September 2019 - 00:23
A dramatic proposal by the National Treasury to boost private sector participation in Eskom's coal-fired power stations as well as SA's ports and rail infrastructure is likely to face stiff opposition.
Plans in the 2000s to involve the private sector in managing state assets fizzled out after president Thabo Mbeki was ousted.
