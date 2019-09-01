Business Jaws drop at Tito Mboweni's privatisation plan Economists at odds over whether it can fix energy and transport BL PREMIUM

A dramatic proposal by the National Treasury to boost private sector participation in Eskom's coal-fired power stations as well as SA's ports and rail infrastructure is likely to face stiff opposition.

Plans in the 2000s to involve the private sector in managing state assets fizzled out after president Thabo Mbeki was ousted.