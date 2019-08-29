Economy

WATCH: How Tito Mboweni plans to save SA

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda and Duncan Pieterse, who was involved in drafting the document, talk to Business Day TV

29 August 2019 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni released his economic policy paper for public comment late on Tuesday night.

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda joined Business Day TV to discuss his thoughts on Mboweni’s surprise move and Duncan Pieterse, who was part of the team that drafted the economic strategy document, takes viewers through its conception.

Tito Mboweni issues surprise growth strategy

The plan makes far-reaching recommendations on a variety of policy areas and calls for public comment
National
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni springs surprise growth plan

Plan would raise GDP growth and create jobs
Economy
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni injects pragmatism into mineral beneficiation debate

The need to set up industries that supply the mining industry  is set out in the finance minister’s surprise growth strategy document
Companies
1 day ago

Rand strengthens but investors remain cautious

The sword hanging over the global economy and the impasse over the US-China trade talks are big obstacles for risky assets, one analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

SIFISO SKENJANA: Fiscal expansion, not austerity, is what SA’s economy needs

Studies show belt-tightening often yields terrible results in the medium and long term
Opinion
1 day ago

