News Leader
WATCH: How Tito Mboweni plans to save SA
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda and Duncan Pieterse, who was involved in drafting the document, talk to Business Day TV
29 August 2019 - 10:58
Finance minister Tito Mboweni released his economic policy paper for public comment late on Tuesday night.
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda joined Business Day TV to discuss his thoughts on Mboweni’s surprise move and Duncan Pieterse, who was part of the team that drafted the economic strategy document, takes viewers through its conception.