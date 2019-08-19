Opinion / Columnists HANNA ZIADY: Democracy is still the best option despite the Trumps and Borises BL PREMIUM

For many of us, democracy has delivered disappointing outcomes of late. It has given us Brexit and, by extension, Boris Johnson. It has given us Donald Trump.

In SA, democracy gave us 10 years of Jacob Zuma, a president accused of virtually handing the country to thieves. A president under whose watch corruption has become systematised in a way few imagined possible.