HANNA ZIADY: Democracy is still the best option despite the Trumps and Borises
19 August 2019 - 05:05
For many of us, democracy has delivered disappointing outcomes of late. It has given us Brexit and, by extension, Boris Johnson. It has given us Donald Trump.
In SA, democracy gave us 10 years of Jacob Zuma, a president accused of virtually handing the country to thieves. A president under whose watch corruption has become systematised in a way few imagined possible.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.