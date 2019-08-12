Why the Remainers may have run out of time and luck

No-confidence vote

Some have advocated for a “national unity” government to be formed across party lines following a no-confidence vote. There are political obstacles there: Corbyn has ruled out any alternative government he doesn’t lead, and his leadership is a deal-breaker for the Liberal Democrats, who now have the ambition to at least replace Labour as the main opposition party if they can’t win an election.

At any rate a national unity government in time to stop no-deal would still require the current prime minister to step down once he lost a confidence vote.

Even if a general election is somehow engineered to take place before October 31, that is a roll of the dice at this point since a combination of the Brexit Party’s strength, Labour’s weakness, a resurgence of the Liberal Democrats and tactical voting could produce a hung parliament or other outcome that would delay the formation of a government and make it difficult to stop the clock.

Parliament could cancel the September recess. Lawmakers return in early September but leave again shortly after that for the party conferences season — a period in which the parties hold their annual meetings and rally behind the leader.

There has been talk of parliament suspending that recess to give MPs more time to come up with an anti-no-deal plan. Of course, buying a little time is not much of a plan unless any of the other scenarios work.

Parliament could repeal of the Fixed Term Parliament Act. This crucial bit of legislation, passed in 2011 to shore up the then-coalition government between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, makes it harder to trigger new elections, something that helped drag out May’s doomed prime ministership, and which is helping her successor now.

By repealing that act, parliament could get a snap election triggered merely with a vote of no confidence, though that would eliminate the chance of forming a national unity government.

Lawmakers may instead seek to shrink the campaign period down from 25 days (already an eye-blink compared to American presidential campaigns) in the hopes of getting an election in before the Brexit deadline, but there is nothing certain about how this gambit would play out.

The courts could intervene. Now we get deeper into the constitutional fog. Gina Miller, the lawyer and campaigner whose court challenge gave parliament a bigger role in the Brexit process, has said she would challenge any attempt by Johnson to stay in place after a vote of no confidence or to try to set the date of the next election after October 31.

Her argument would be that a government that has just lost the confidence of parliament cannot bind the hand of its successors in such a definitive way on such a historically momentous issue. The government would presumably counter that leaving the EU won a referendum and is already on the statute books.

Constitutional experts differ on who is right and how this would play out.

The Queen Elizabeth II could step in. This is the most unlikely of options from a monarch who remains strictly outside politics, apart from the occasional oblique appeal for “common sense”.

Constitutional experts are divided on whether the queen might force Johnson to resign if he lost a confidence vote but refused to leave. Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell suggested last week his boss might demand it. Of course, it would be harder for her to remain neutral if it were clear that parliament had an alternative government to put forward.

Parliament could revoke. Many of those opposed to a no-deal Brexit are indeed committed Remainers who would happily cancel Brexit by revoking the decision to trigger Article 50.

But many others – including Labour lawmakers from Leave-voting constituencies and many Conservatives who also pledged to follow through on the referendum result — are not. Revoking Article 50 would be electoral suicide for many of them. It’s hard to see anything short of a severe market reaction that would yield a majority for that option.

With a governing majority of one, an election fairly soon seems inevitable. If parliament somehow manages to block a no-deal Brexit or force another extension, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is still in the game and can divide the Conservative vote, forcing Johnson into an alliance it is trying to avoid.

The Remain-leaning parties will either stay fragmented or, as they did recently in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, find a way to co-operate. Either way, the outcome is unpredictable.

Johnson’s message (already being delivered relentlessly by ministers) will be that parliament thwarted the will of the people and so the only way to finish the job will be to give Johnson a governing majority.

If parliament is unable to stop the no-deal train, an election just after Brexit happens (but before the real pain of new trade frictions sets in) would enable Johnson to blame the EU for any havoc, claim he alone was able to deliver on the people’s wish and argue he should now be given a mandate to focus on crystallizing the promised opportunities of Brexit, including his big-spending pledges.

Johnson will like his chances: The remain-supporting Liberal Democrats will be on the back foot since it is not clear what the party wants apart from staying in the EU, the Brexit Party will be left without a raison d’être and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party will share all the blame but none of the credit.

Will history later show that Remainers and those who wanted a deal blew their last chances to stop a no-deal Brexit while May was still in office? Lawmakers have a lot to think about during their summer recess.

• Raphael writes editorials on European politics and economics for Bloomberg Opinion. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

