EDITORIAL: Nothing conservative about a no-deal Brexit

That initial deadline came and went, as it became obvious that the act of undoing more than four decades of economic and political integration wasn’t going to be as simple as any of the promises made by the leaders of the leave campaign suggested. The next deadline is October 31 and Boris Johnson has promised it won’t be missed, come what may.

His premiership is starting pretty much the same way his predecessor’s did: with bluster and inflexible red lines that make negotiation and compromise almost impossible, and eventually doomed May.

On Friday, a pro-EU party, the Liberal Democrats, won a parliamentary seat in a by-election from the Conservative Party, cutting Johnson’s working majority to just one.

It took Johnson a week to even have a chat with the Irish leader, Leo Eric Varadkar, and he repeatedly turned down invitations to meet the French and German leaders.

The chaos in the early stages of the administration is hardly surprising.

On one hand, you have the prime minister insisting that the chances of a no-deal Brexit are a million to one, then you have the foreign secretary, who in his previous job as Brexit secretary admitted to not having read the Good Friday Agreement that secured peace in Northern Ireland, saying this is the likely outcome.

Whether it’s intended or not, a no-deal Brexit, where the UK crashes out without arrangements to ensure a smooth transition for business, seems to be the most likely outcome. The cavalier fashion in which the new UK government has approached the situation has added to market anxiety, as businesses don’t believe it can prepare adequately for the consequences.

There is a point to be made about the benefits of a weaker currency. It makes exports more competitive, encourages millions of tourists to flock into the country, while potentially boosting foreign direct investment with buyers snapping up cheaper UK assets.

But that’s not the message coming from industry. Earlier in 2019, Toyota and BMW, among the biggest investors in the UK, warned that a no-deal Brexit threatens the production of their cars in the country.

A slump in the currency might mean the fully manufactured car is more competitive in foreign markets, but a car isn’t produced with all components made in one country. In an integrated market like the EU, a tyre might be made in one country and a steering wheel in another.

Importing these parts has already become more expensive. Then imagine that all these components are suddenly subject to tariffs and time-consuming border checks, and it’s easy to see how manufacturing cars in Sunderland and exporting them might no longer be an appealing proposition.