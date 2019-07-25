Saddling up the no-deal horse means Boris Johnson is in for a big Brexit battle

“They call him Britain Trump!” Such was the US president’s ungrammatical reaction to Boris Johnson’s nomination as the UK’s new prime minister. “They like me over there … He’ll get it done.”

If “it” means channelling the fire and fury of Trump’s hostile rhetoric, without really guaranteeing much in the way of concrete results, this analysis is eerily accurate.

What it does not mean is that the 27 other member states of the EU will erase their red lines to give Johnson a new Brexit deal before October 31. Another extension to the departure date is likely, and with it the risk of an emboldened populist surge.

Behind the canned congratulations issued by European officials and heads of government, Johnson clearly encapsulates everything the Brussels establishment despises: open hostility to the European project, combined with total unpredictability on policy. The words “dangerous” and “clown” are often used to describe him. Maybe there is a Machiavellian grand plan percolating in Johnson’s mind — but, like Trump, the words and actions are all we really have.

And they have hardened in recent months. Johnson has declared Theresa May’s Brexit deal “dead”, has rejected any form whatsoever of the “backstop” safety net to avoid a hard Irish border, and wants to leave the EU on October 31 — “do or die”. This is a positively Trumpian reinvention since March, when Johnson voted for May’s deal.

European officials aren’t blind to Johnson’s most obvious constraint, though: the same parliamentary arithmetic that brought down his predecessor. The EU commission, the parliament and the council — respectively the executive, the legislature and the national member states — endured the years of negotiation that resulted in May’s Brexit deal in 2018, only to watch it shot down in flames by a fractious UK parliament. That parliament remains unchanged. Worse, Johnson’s working majority could actually shrink to just one seat by August. No amount of hardball tactics can hide that.