STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investment still has a role for experience and judgment Active managers will have an edge until the day machines can think as clearly as people

The emergence of designated fund managers (DFMs) in SA shows that it is not just the regulators but the practitioners in financial planning who are adopting international trends.

Larger advisory groups such as NFB Private Wealth Management have the capacity to build portfolios in-house, but many advisers believe their core competence is not investment but building a plan and working on client relationships. Many have a flair for sales, having come out of the cut-throat life insurance agency environment.