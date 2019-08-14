Safari withdraws Fairvest takeover offer

Safari Investments and fellow low-income retail centre-owner Fairvest have shelved plans to merge following a backlash from Safari shareholders, who said the deal undervalued their company.

This sent Safari's shares 9% higher at R5.30 at 11.20am on Wednesday, its biggest jump in three-and-a-half weeks. The rejection of Safari's offer for Fairvest helps clear the way for potential rival bids from unlisted group Comprop and other suitors.

The two companies had been in merger talks since March when a share-swap deal was proposed, but Comprop made a more attractive cash offer in July to buy Safari outright for R1.8bn.

Cape Town-based Fairvest, which owns malls in small towns and semi-urban, areas wanted to merge with Safari, the owner of shopping centres in lower-income areas mostly located in Tshwane, because of strong potential synergies and cost savings that could result from a merger.

In terms of the deal, Safari would have acquired all of Fairvest by way of a friendly merger with a swap ratio of 0.45 shares for each Fairvest share. Safari's executive management would be retained. The deal valued each Safari share at R4.30.

However, Comprop's offer valued each share at R5.90. Comprop has not said if it would retain Safari's management.

Opportune Investments' Chris Logan said on Wednesday that it was clear Comprop's offer was stronger and better for shareholders.