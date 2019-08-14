Lancaster’s role in Steinhoff arose due to Wiese relationship, Jayendra Naidoo says

Jayendra Naidoo has told a commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) that his involvement with Steinhoff arose from an initial effort to acquire shares in Pepkor, through a long-standing business relationship with former chair Christo Wiese.

Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, under previous CEO Markus Jooste, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders that included Wiese.

“In 2014, I approached Dr Wiese and we agreed on Lancaster Group investing indirectly as a shareholder in Pepkor. Dr Wiese offered to sell 2.5% of his shareholding in Pepkor to Lancaster Group,” the former trade union leader and Lancaster Group chair told the inquiry on Wednesday.

Lancaster Group is wholly owned by Naidoo, but he said the fact that Lancaster qualified as a black economic empowerment (BEE) investor was just an “ancillary aspect” of the transaction.

“To be clear, BEE has never been the sole determining factor in any business transaction I have been associated with,” Naidoo said.

The listing of Steinhoff in Frankfurt in December 2015 ultimately overtook events, but Wiese introduced Naidoo to Jooste, and an opportunity arose to invest in Steinhoff in September 2016 following the announcement of the $3.8bn acquisition of US-based Mattress Firm.

The PIC arranged a loan from the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which ultimately lent a subsidiary of Lancaster R9.35bn to buy shares in Steinhoff. That came with a derivative structure to protect the loan against a decline in the value of the shares.

The derivative structure was devised and implemented by Symphony Capital.

The protection would later be sold to Citibank in another transaction that saw Naidoo acquire shares in Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) when the company listed on the JSE in September 2017. For the financial year ended March 2018, the GEPF has written off R4.275bn of the original loan.

The pension fund is expected to impair the balance of the loan plus accrued interest of a further R7.3bn for the year ending March 2019, given that Steinhoff's shares are currently trading at R1.28 per share.

Naidoo became a director of Steinhoff. “The relationship between the controlling shareholder of Steinhoff [Wiese] and the management of Steinhoff [led by Jooste] meant I was invited to become part of a leadership group. There was more strategic influence that could come from this relationship,” Naidoo said.

The PIC's former CEO, Dan Matjila, previously told the inquiry that the loan to Naidoo to buy shares in Steinhoff was conceived to influence governance at the global furniture manufacturer and retailer.

When asked about this by one of the inquiry's commissioners, former SA Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus, Naidoo responded: “It was a point of interest to the PIC, if I could call it, to have a ‘friendly’ on the board.”

“There was a meeting point between the PIC’s philosophy and my own. I was not to be a formal representative of the PIC but there was an alignment in thinking,” Naidoo said.

