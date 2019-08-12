TONY LEON: Incisive analyses of grievance-based nationalism expose ANC’s folly
Moeletsi Mbeki provides insight on misdiagnosis of economic ills by the ANC, while writer George Packer’s words about Serbia apply to governing party too
12 August 2019 - 05:05
Three discrete encounters in Johannesburg recently reinforced the singular, stark economic darkness that now clouds the hype and hope of the Cyril Ramaphosa “new dawn”.
First off, I listened to an acute analysis on the essential problem with our economy and its misdiagnosis by the governing ANC. Moeletsi Mbeki — an analyst of our political economy and the author, among other works, of the aptly named Architects of Poverty, a sweeping indictment of the paraphernalia of elite-centred redistribution — does not pull his punches.
