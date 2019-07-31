A WEE DRAM
CHRIS GILMOUR: Owner of Scotland’s ‘other’ national drink should be agile
Some factors influencing recent trading AG Barr update, such as regulations on lower sugar, will resonate with SA soft-drinks manufacturers and their customers
31 July 2019 - 05:10
Not all readers of this column will be familiar with Scotland’s other national drink, being Barr’s Irn Bru. However, some of the factors influencing the recent trading update from AG Barr will resonate with SA soft-drinks manufacturers and their customers.
This iconic Scottish brand, which has many copycats, is orange in colour, perhaps a reflection of the apparent iron content in its secret recipe. And woe betide anyone who spills it on the carpet; it is almost impossible to remove the resulting stain.
