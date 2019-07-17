Opinion / Columnists A WEE DRAM CHRIS GILMOUR: JSE retail sector: the good, bad and the ugly economy Two analysts paint a grim picture of the ailing sector BL PREMIUM

Against a backdrop of poor economic growth, unlikely to change soon, the outlook for consumer spending and JSE-listed retailers is not inspiring. This was the view voiced at a JSE retail-sector masterclass hosted by the Investment Analysts Society of SA. Panel members were retail analysts Syd Vianello and yours truly.