CHRIS GILMOUR: Rich get richer as JSE rises and professional services grow

After reviewing the latest SA Wealth Report from AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth, I admit to feeling rather inadequate. I do not own a yacht, nor a Patek Philippe wristwatch, my home is not in Clifton where properties can cost up to R90,000/m², there is no Irma Stern painting on the wall, and I am not getting around in a Range Rover Vogue. These are all lifestyle features of SA’s uber wealthy, and sadly I am lacking.