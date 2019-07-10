a wee dram
CHRIS GILMOUR: Rich get richer as JSE rises and professional services grow
10 July 2019 - 05:05
After reviewing the latest SA Wealth Report from AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth, I admit to feeling rather inadequate. I do not own a yacht, nor a Patek Philippe wristwatch, my home is not in Clifton where properties can cost up to R90,000/m², there is no Irma Stern painting on the wall, and I am not getting around in a Range Rover Vogue. These are all lifestyle features of SA’s uber wealthy, and sadly I am lacking.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.