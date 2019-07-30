Opinion / Columnists STRAIGHT TALK MARK BARNES: The naysayers offer nothing better than what went before The politics of undermining, a rejection of the known, seems to be the disorder of the day BL PREMIUM

New world leadership order seems founded on little more than spoiling tactics: the politics of undermining — a rejection of the known in favour of the unknown, if only to unseat conventional wisdom.

This hypothesis is, at best, limited. Because it is all very well to foretell, even promise, the future in a campaign, but it cannot be verified, let alone tested. Any of us can say anything about the future, secure in the knowledge that we cannot be proven wrong now. We do, however, have to live in and deal with now.