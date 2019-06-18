Mark Barnes Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

STRAIGHT TALK

MARK BARNES: Our troubles may turn out to be the breeding ground for entrepreneurs

Our troubles and divisions may just be the fertile breeding ground for entrepreneurs, for our problem solvers.

BL PREMIUM
18 June 2019 - 05:07 Mark Barnes

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.