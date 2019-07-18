PETER BRUCE: Jacob Zuma’s tricks won’t work in court, but he’s practising
18 July 2019 - 05:51
Former president Jacob Zuma’s testimony thus far at the Zondo commission has been an embarrassment. He can’t remember recent events, but recalls the treacheries of old with uncanny clarity. He can recall what a now dead minister felt about an issue but not what a live one does.
