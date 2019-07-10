Liquid investments
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Hipster wine lovers should think twice before turning their beards up at estate wines
At Tokara, nothing is left to chance and no expense has been spared in pursuit of vinous perfection
10 July 2019 - 05:07
It’s easy for hipster winemakers and their followers to dismiss high-end estate wine. Petrol heads feel the same way about the latest-model Aston Martins, reflecting — with a traditionalist’s nostalgia — on the somewhat romanticised era of the great British motor industry, when the marque was rescued by David Brown and Ian Fleming gifted James Bond a seriously modified DB5 to go with his Bollinger.
