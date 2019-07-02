World

Scotch Whisky Association caught up in US-EU tariff dispute

The industry is dominated by multinationals such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard

02 July 2019 - 16:27 Alistair Smout
Picture: UPSPLASH/ADAM JAIME
London — On Tuesday, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) urged the US and the EU to end a trade dispute after Washington threatened tariffs on $4bn worth of goods, including Scotland’s most famous export.

The US increased the pressure on Europe on Monday when it threatened tariffs on $4bn worth of additional EU goods, including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky.

“Exports of Scotch Whisky to the US have been zero-tariff for 20 years so it is disappointing that [it] has been drawn into this dispute,” an SWA spokesperson said.

“The Scotch whisky industry has consistently opposed the imposition of tariffs, which harms economies on both sides of the Atlantic that depend on trade for their continued prosperity ... We continue to urge the UK government, the EU and the US government to resolve this situation.”

Whisky exports were worth £4.7bn ($5.7bn) to Britain in 2018, its biggest food and drink export ahead of salmon, chocolate and cheese. The US was by far the industry’s biggest export market, with a value of just more than £1bn.

The industry is dominated by multinationals such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard and has been an export sector for centuries.

Scotland, home to two of the golf courses owned by US President Donald Trump, has more than 120 malt and grain distilleries, giving it the greatest concentration of whisky production in the world. 

