The Langeberg region is SA’s very own Provence

The sweep is breathtaking. I’m standing in the gardens of Lord’s Guest Lodge near McGregor, 180km from Cape Town. For kilometres to the right, in the direction of Robertson, lies a quilted patchwork of cultivated farmland, vineyards and sparse scrubland. Pan left and there’s a more mountainous panorama: hills heading towards Greyton and sneaking seawards to Africa’s southernmost tip, Cape Agulhas, 130km distant. The countryside colours and textures bring to mind Van Gogh’s Arle works, or Cezanne’s impressionist Aix-en-Provence masterpieces.

Lord’s is an eclectic gem, stumbled upon by chance when hunger bit after a Father’s Day outing to visit rescued donkeys at their restful sanctuary, Eseltjiesrus, in McGregor. The architecture and décor are Braveheart Scottish — kilts and swords hanging from stone-and-mortar walls — but they serve pizzas proclaimed by seven staunch pizza-loving family members as the best they’ve ever eaten.

That’s the thing about this region: it’s full of surprises. McGregor itself is a tiny microcosm of the wider Robertson-Montagu-Bonnievale triangle which offers much to experience and discover. Or, for those needing to escape to-do lists, the option of just being; a Zen-on-the-Breede, the river the waters of which occasionally flood the valley’s plains, but that nurtures the fertile farms and makes the Langeberg one of SA’s most productive agricultural areas.