EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Any advance on three for inquiries into the PIC?
All these inquiries are not cathartic, says Peter Bruce, they’re just depressing
22 January 2019 - 12:36
All the corruption in the news has made unions rethink prescribed assets as a good idea.
Investing in Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technologies has cost the Public Investment Corporation fund managers Fidelis Madavo and Victor Seanie their jobs.
The prevalence of proxies for politically exposed individuals is among the complexities that need to be unraveled in the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.
Roy Moodley’s R100,000 monthly payments to former president Jacob Zuma seem almost mean-spirited next to the Watsons’ R300,000, writes Peter Bruce.
Hopefully, MultiChoice will fare better than Naspers’s previous spin-off, Novus.
Times are so tough, not even the spirits industry is cheery.