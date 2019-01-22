Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Any advance on three for inquiries into the PIC?

All these inquiries are not cathartic, says Peter Bruce, they’re just depressing

22 January 2019 - 12:36 Robert Laing
All the corruption in the news has made unions rethink prescribed assets as a good idea.

Investing in Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technologies has cost the Public Investment Corporation fund managers Fidelis Madavo and Victor Seanie their jobs.

The prevalence of proxies for politically exposed individuals is among the complexities that need to be unraveled in the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.

Roy Moodley’s R100,000 monthly payments to former president Jacob Zuma seem almost mean-spirited next to the Watsons’ R300,000, writes Peter Bruce.

Hopefully, MultiChoice will fare better than Naspers’s previous spin-off, Novus.

Times are so tough, not even the spirits industry is cheery.  

NATASHA MARRIAN: Bosasa corruption scandal exposes rot in ANC

Testimony of former COO reveals group paid huge bribes to officials and that the governing party was up for sale long before Zuma arrived on the scene
Opinion
4 days ago

Distell spins off wines unit

Libertas Vineyards and Estates will house portfolio of premium wines
Companies
6 days ago

Finally, some good news for Novus

The Novus board says it is now targeting headline earnings per share for the 12 months to end-March 2019 of between 60c and 65c
Companies
6 days ago

