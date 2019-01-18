EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Fixation on Guptas led SA to missing a bigger organised crime family

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

“If you got to know too much, it was easy to be disposed of,” Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission.

“I was once called to a meeting with Gavin [Watson] at the Michelangelo Hotel where I met a gentleman by the name of Killer Ximba. Next to the fish tank, a bag was opened and shown to me. A big weapon was inside and I was warned that if I did not do what was expected of me, I would be dealt with.”