Bosasa paid state departments for deals, Angelo Agrizzi tells Zondo commission

Controversial prisons security company Bosasa allegedly made numerous payments totalling millions of rand to various government departments in exchange for lucrative security contracts.

According to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday, the company employed the services of Sesinyi Seopela to facilitate the payments to government officials.

Seopela, who once served as ANC Youth League president Peter Mokaba’s bodyguard, is alleged to be the middleman that Bosasa paid to pass on vital information on government contracts, and to pay officials for securing deals for the company.

Agrizzi said he first met Seopela at the Hyde Park shopping centre in Johannesburg in 2004. Seopela was said to be on Bosasa’s payroll as a consultant.

“Apparently he had been already involved in Bosasa, I just did not know about it. He was on the payroll as a consultant. He was being managed by [Bosasa’s CEO] Gavin Watson. At a later stage in 2006, [Seopela] was allowed to use the Bosasa VIP travel account for his own ends,” Agrizzi told the commission.