National

Bosasa paid state departments for deals, Angelo Agrizzi tells Zondo commission

Agrizzi says Bosasa, through middleman Sesinyi Seopela, bribed officials at the department of justice with R15m

21 January 2019 - 16:09 Amil Umraw
Bosasa's Angelo Agrizzi prepares to give testimony on January 21 2018 at the Zondo inquiry into state capture, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Bosasa's Angelo Agrizzi prepares to give testimony on January 21 2018 at the Zondo inquiry into state capture, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

Controversial prisons security company Bosasa allegedly made numerous payments totalling millions of rand to various government departments in exchange for lucrative security contracts.

According to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday, the company employed the services of Sesinyi Seopela to facilitate the payments to government officials.

Seopela, who once served as ANC Youth League president Peter Mokaba’s bodyguard, is alleged to be the middleman that Bosasa paid to pass on vital information on government contracts, and to pay officials for securing deals for the company.

Agrizzi said he first met Seopela at the Hyde Park shopping centre in Johannesburg in 2004. Seopela was said to be on Bosasa’s payroll as a consultant.

“Apparently he had been already involved in Bosasa, I just did not know about it. He was on the payroll as a consultant. He was being managed by [Bosasa’s CEO] Gavin Watson. At a later stage in 2006, [Seopela] was allowed to use the Bosasa VIP travel account for his own ends,” Agrizzi told the commission.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Agrizzi said Seopela would request large sums of cash to pay off government officials for information and bribes for lucrative contracts.

“He was able to get people to do things and get information to us ... He would tell me who in which department it was for, or for what transaction it was for. It was very broad stroke. I often would request more detail and he would say no,” Agrizzi said.

Agrizzi said he gave Seopela up to R500,000 per month between 2008 and 2016 to pay officials at the department of correctional services, where the bulk of Bosasa’s contracts come from. He said this amount increased to R750,000 after Tom Moyane was appointed as the department’s national commissioner.

Agrizzi also admitted that Bosasa, through Seopela, bribed officials at the department of justice and constitutional development with R15m. He said he was present at a meeting where four officials from the department were paid to secure a contract for one of Bosasa’s companies, Sondolo IT. 

Agrizzi’s testimony is continuing.

Bosasa paid for ANC rallies and Mokonyane’s groceries, Agrizzi tells commission

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of ...
National
2 hours ago

Inquiry into NPA officials asks Zondo commission for Angelo Agrizzi’s affidavit

News reports suggest advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were allegedly bribed by facilities management firm Bosasa
National
4 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Lots of money. Absolutely no class

The ANC is finding out: when you take just a little bit of money from a criminal, you’re done for. There’s no going back
Opinion
3 hours ago

Bosasa paid nearly R2m towards ANC election campaign, says Angelo Agrizzi

Agrizzi also says the department of social development paid Bosasa R3.4m for software that did not cost Bosasa anything
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Bosasa paid for ANC rallies and Mokonyane’s ...
National
2.
SA weighs up doubling amount of power it will buy ...
National
3.
Inquiry into NPA officials asks Zondo commission ...
National
4.
Redefine your matric results with Damelin ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Bosasa paid for ANC rallies and Mokonyane’s groceries, Agrizzi tells commission
National

Inquiry into NPA officials asks Zondo commission for Angelo Agrizzi’s affidavit
National

PETER BRUCE: Lots of money. Absolutely no class
Opinion / Bruce's List

Bosasa paid nearly R2m towards ANC election campaign, says Angelo Agrizzi
National

Bosasa ‘paid Zuma R300,000 a month’ to avoid prosecution
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.