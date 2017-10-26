EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Motshekga’s ‘bouncers’ close ranks around public protector
Woolworths' staff this festive season, and Coca-Cola gains market share helped by aggressive push to sell vitamin water
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Mathole Motshekga shields Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from accounting for her bizarre fingdings, bringing back memories of the ANC’s defence of the Nkandla project.
And, as if the ANC has nothing to do with the dire state of the economy, the party can only praise Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba for his "boldness"
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The government’s growth plan used to revolve around "taking a lead" in the economy and spending billions on infrastructure. Having fluffed that effort through incompetence and corruption, it has no cards left to play.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
AB Inbev grows revenues 7.5% in SA, and is now looking to boost the in-home consumption heading into the summer season.
Coca-Cola gains marketshare, helped by its franchising initiatives and a more aggressive push to sell juices, teas and vitamin water.
🤦🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️Auch !!!! Zapiro's take on #MalusiGigaba's walk into Parliament to present the #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/2c14xhA6qe— IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 25, 2017
