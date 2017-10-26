Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Motshekga’s ‘bouncers’ close ranks around public protector

Spare a thought for Woolworths’ staff this festive season, and Coca-Cola gains market share helped by aggressive push to sell vitamin water

26 October 2017 - 12:46 Wilson Johwa
Mathole Motshekga. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mathole Motshekga. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Mathole Motshekga shields Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from accounting for her bizarre fingdings, bringing back memories of the ANC’s defence of the Nkandla project.

And, as if the ANC has nothing to do with the dire state of the economy, the party can only praise Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba for his "boldness"

The government’s growth plan used to revolve around "taking a lead" in the economy and spending billions on infrastructure. Having fluffed that effort through incompetence and corruption, it has no cards left to play.

Chrismas cheer? Spare a thought for Woolworths’ staff.

AB Inbev grows revenues 7.5% in SA, and is now looking to boost the in-home consumption heading into the summer season.

Coca-Cola gains marketshare, helped by its franchising initiatives and a more aggressive push to sell juices, teas and vitamin water.

