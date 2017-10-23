Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Shaun Abrahams gives Jacob Zuma a long lead time

Shinzo Abe’s snap election gambit most obviously invites comparison to the UK’s Theresa May, and Mediclinic regroups after the rejection of its takeover bid for Spire

23 October 2017 - 12:52 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Prosecutions chief Shaun Abrahams. Picture: THE TIMES
Believe it or not, Baleka Mbete is actually still campaigning to be president of the ANC.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams has given Jacob Zuma a long lead. The President has over a month to say why he should not be charged.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s snap election gambit most obviously invites comparison to the UK’s Theresa May. But in victory, he may be more akin to the ANC. "People are reluctant about Prime Minister Abe, but then who would you turn to?" said one commentator.

There are lessons in fronting from the Prasa-Swifambo case. The high court also found that a fronting practice did not require the exploitation of a black person.

The unions should be bold enough to demand that the PIC justify why it can do the job better and look after their members’ savings more safely and with less corruption than private-sector fund managers.

Here are some of SA’s great business leaders:

Mediclinic is "considering its position" following the rejection of its takeover bid for UK-based Spire.

Shareholders have not warmed up to Harmony’s planned takeover of AngloGold Ashanti assets.

