EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Africa or bust: North Korea's roaring statue trade
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Brian Molefe, the other former Eskom CEO who won’t go away quietly.
The UN is investigating 11 African countries for their apparent commercial ties with North Korea. Statues seem to be Pyongyang’s stock in trade on the continent -including in Namibia’s (or is that Nambia’s, Mr Trump?) Heroes’ Acre.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The whole "developmental state" ideology with a national development plan and the state "leading" development is a misapplication of the Chinese model.
The mad volume of information that assaults us has left us dangerously distracted. The solution may be solitude.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Lonmin is the latest miner to shed staff. This includes 446 positions that make up 1.8% of Lonmin’s total workforce.
There is huge interest in the Old Mutual sale. This comes as sterling has weakened over the past year, paving the way for overseas buyers to acquire UK assets cheaply.
