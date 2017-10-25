Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: If you think SA’s murder rate is lower than Colombia’s, at least, you’re wrong

SA Weather Service board members in rising water, and Michael Bloomberg says Brexit is the ‘single stupidest thing any country has done’ besides Donald Trump

25 October 2017 - 13:30 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

"Reckless decision" by South African Weather Service board members prompts tongue lashing from incredulous MPs.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg put it succinctly when he said Brexit was a "stupid" move by any measure.

Colombia’s murder rate is a third lower than SA’s. About half-a-million South Africans have lost their lives violently since 1994.

Hilary Joffe says a tacit alliance between "big capital" and "big labour" has been cited by some as a factor responsible for high levels of concentration in the South African economy — big unions prefer bargaining with big firms that can afford better wages and conditions.

There is low growth at MTN, which is recovering from the loss of subscribers in Nigeria and Uganda.

Steinhoff undertakes share buy-backs, representing 1.8% of its issued equity.

