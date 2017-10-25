EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: If you think SA’s murder rate is lower than Colombia’s, at least, you’re wrong
SA Weather Service board members in rising water, and Michael Bloomberg says Brexit is the ‘single stupidest thing any country has done’ besides Donald Trump
25 October 2017 - 13:30
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
"Reckless decision" by South African Weather Service board members prompts tongue lashing from incredulous MPs.
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg put it succinctly when he said Brexit was a "stupid" move by any measure.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Colombia’s murder rate is a third lower than SA’s. About half-a-million South Africans have lost their lives violently since 1994.
Hilary Joffe says a tacit alliance between "big capital" and "big labour" has been cited by some as a factor responsible for high levels of concentration in the South African economy — big unions prefer bargaining with big firms that can afford better wages and conditions.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
There is low growth at MTN, which is recovering from the loss of subscribers in Nigeria and Uganda.
Please sign in or register to comment.