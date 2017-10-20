EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The nation’s fixer-upper, SAA, will be a harder task than Telkom
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Matshela Koko hearing reveals potential conflicts of interest — so much for not wanting white advocates.
We are not the only ones involved, pleads the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal over the political assassinations in the province.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Telkom represents an example of how to fix SAA — the latter, however, would be a much harder task.
The Financial Times’ David Pilling points to Kenya’s dilemma, saying Raila Odinga’s decision not to run looks puzzling, but only on the surface.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Mining inspectors visit Royal Bafokeng Platinum after it announces it decision to cut ties with a Gupta-linked company. Is this just a coincidence?
Congratulations to @WitsEFF Students' Command for winning 12 out of 15 Seats in the SRC. We are proud and confident!! pic.twitter.com/CAX2eulK53— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 19, 2017
Very Graphical
Remember George W Bush? Without mentioning names, this is his take on fellow Republican, Donald Trump.
