EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The nation’s fixer-upper, SAA, will be a harder task than Telkom

20 October 2017 - 13:39 Wilson Johwa
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Matshela Koko hearing reveals potential conflicts of interest — so much for not wanting white advocates.

We are not the only ones involved, pleads the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal over the political assassinations in the province.

Telkom represents an example of how to fix SAA — the latter, however, would be a much harder task.

The Financial Times’ David Pilling points to Kenya’s dilemma, saying Raila Odinga’s decision not to run looks puzzling, but only on the surface.

Mining inspectors visit Royal Bafokeng Platinum after it announces it decision to cut ties with a Gupta-linked company. Is this just a coincidence?

Questions remain as PIC assumes full ownership of Daybreak Farms.

Remember George W Bush? Without mentioning names, this is his take on fellow Republican, Donald Trump.

