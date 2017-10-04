EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Khulubuse Zuma’s laundry, dirty or not, could soon be aired

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Pamodzi Gold’s liquidators are applying for the sequestration of former director Khulubuse Zuma, who is believed to have taken up permanent residence in the United Arab Emirates. An investigation could answer questions about the possible intervention in 2010 by President Jacob Zuma to help his nephew secure rights to two oil leases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rumoured to be worth R100bn.