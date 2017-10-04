EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Khulubuse Zuma’s laundry, dirty or not, could soon be aired
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Pamodzi Gold’s liquidators are applying for the sequestration of former director Khulubuse Zuma, who is believed to have taken up permanent residence in the United Arab Emirates. An investigation could answer questions about the possible intervention in 2010 by President Jacob Zuma to help his nephew secure rights to two oil leases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rumoured to be worth R100bn.
"Any honourable company would have said, ‘Bianca, we have your back’," Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said in a radio interview on Tuesday evening, announcing she had hired Trillian whistle-blower Bianca Goodson, after learning that Goodson had lost her job at accounting software group Sage.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
It is beyond irony that President Jacob Zuma, who moaned about his political opponents running to court with every complaint, seems to be instructing his party comrades to do just that, writes Tony Leon.
It has been six months since Zuma reshuffled the Cabinet to "improve efficiency and effectiveness" — a noble concept betrayed by the head of state’s likely real intentions when he wielded the axe, writes Xolisa Phillip.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The JSE’s private hospital groups have diversified geographically to escape growing red tape in their home market. "This is easier in the sense that it ‘grows’ the business, but it hasn’t actually added any value to shareholders in terms of increasing earnings. Most of the acquisitions have been dilutive to earnings and value destructive," Mvunonala equity analyst Matthew Zunckel said.
JSE-listed construction group WBHO complains that state-owned enterprise the South African National Roads Agency is ignoring the industry’s settlement agreement with the government, regarding black economic empowerment requirements.
There are more important things in life than food. And sometimes, apparently, watching porn is more important than running for one's life. pic.twitter.com/4DOKZclw6e— Kwagga Boucher (@kwaggafs) October 3, 2017
Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock had "bump stock" attachments that potentially allows semi-automatics to fire up to 800 rounds a minute pic.twitter.com/ZvmtEou0Dz— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) October 4, 2017
Please sign in or register to comment.