EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Standard Bank’s dual leadership communicated the wrong message

The SABC actually needs a state bailout three times larger than initially indicated, and Dangote makes a formal bid for PPC

14 September 2017 - 13:49 Wilson Johwa
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The size of the government guarantee the SABC is seeking is, in fact, not R1bn but R3bn.

The forthcoming book by broadcaster Redi Tlhabi tells the story of Khwezi, the woman who accused Jacob Zuma of rape.

The height of conflict of interest: police watchdog Ipid is still funded by the same institution it is tasked with investigating.

Khaya Sithole says the now-dismantled dual leadership structure at Standard Bank communicated the wrong message to emerging black talent within the bank.

It was under Murray Michell, who is due to leave the Treasury, that the Financial Intelligence Centre flagged 72 suspicious transactions by Gupta-owned companies involving R6.8bn, for investigation by the criminal justice authorities.

Wandile Sihlobo says the dry spell in the Western Cape does not bode well for winter crops and horticulture in the province.

Turmoil as Pioneer announces CEO’s pending departure, but Phil Roux says he is leaving on his on volition.

Dangote makes formal proposal for PPC, signalling the likely start of a bidding race.

Implats records a whopping R8.1bn post-tax loss for the year to end-June compared with a R43m loss the year before.

