EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SAA plans to cut about 30% of routes
There is already a book on how to understand state capture at Eskom. The only thing missing is a National Prosecuting Authority investigation and prosecution.
South African Airways might no longer fly to your home town. The bankrupt national carrier is planning cut more than one-third of its domestic routes.
Who is on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s slate? Apparently it includes David Mabuza, Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte.
McKinsey is starting to look like Bell Pottinger, as former employees open up about ignored warnings.
After secret meetings with the Presidency and state intelligence, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been shown up to be worse than hypocritical and incompetentworse than hypocritical and incompetent.
Andile Ndlovu wonders if Jackson Mthembu’s decision to consider retiring from politics is not a ploy to alter perceptions of him — "We’re not all bad within the ANC, you know".
Public Investment Corporation supports proposed merger between PPC and AfriSam.
Apple shares are up more than 1% as the company launches its widest phone range to date. In addition to the iPhone X, Apple rolled out iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, which start at $699 and $799 respectively. The company also cut the price of the iPhone SE by $50 to $349.
