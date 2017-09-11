EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be appointed a minister?
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma probably needs access to state resources as she campaigns, so she is likely to be made a Cabinet minister.
As FirstRand has reminded us, it’s surely a case of when, not if, SA will be downgraded further.
Tim Cohen ponders the watershed moment that the ANC is currently living through as Jacob Zuma seeks to preserve himself.
Justice Malala says in Zimbabwe, the president’s son-in-law runs the national airline without any relevant experience, while in SA, the President’s "unfireable " friend seems to be the chairperson of South African Airways for life.
Suspect KPMG-Gupta links focus shareholders on pending audit rotation. But another view is that rotation would be a significant cost and risk burden to companies
Property groups are keeping an eye on KPMG and the outcome of its internal probe on the work that the firm did for the Guptas.
The Chamber of Mines speaks of investment freeze in the mining sector, laying the blame on Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
