EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be appointed a minister?

11 September 2017 - 14:03 Wilson Johwa
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma probably needs access to state resources as she campaigns, so she is likely to be made a Cabinet minister.

Gwede Mantashe is starting to speak of life and death as the ANC election conference nears.

At last, someone tackles the elephant in the room: corruption in the unions’ own backyards.

Here’s the extent of the relationship between KPMG and the Gupta brothers.

How KPMG helped build the Gupta empire

'The scope of any investigation‚ internal or external‚ needs to take into account both audit work and advisory work'
News
7 hours ago

As FirstRand has reminded us, it’s surely a case of when, not if, SA will be downgraded further.

Tim Cohen ponders the watershed moment that the ANC is currently living through as Jacob Zuma seeks to preserve himself.

Justice Malala says in Zimbabwe, the president’s son-in-law runs the national airline without any relevant experience, while in SA, the President’s "unfireable " friend seems to be the chairperson of South African Airways for life.

Suspect KPMG-Gupta links focus shareholders on pending audit rotation. But another view is that rotation would be a significant cost and risk burden to companies

Property groups are keeping an eye on KPMG and the outcome of its internal probe on the work that the firm did for the Guptas.

In case you missed it, Aliko Dangote and Phuthuma Nhleko have made another go for PPC.

Titans of Africa square up for PPC

Purses open as SA's Phuthuma Nhleko and Nigeria'sAliko Dangote square up for cement giant PPC
Business
1 day ago

The Chamber of Mines speaks of investment freeze in the mining sector, laying the blame on Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

