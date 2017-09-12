EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gigaba is under pressure to sign costly mega-projects
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Inaction by the NPA over state-capture corruption prompts Corruption Watch to approach US authorities to investigate McKinsey.
There are strange goings on at the Sunday Independent as its editor goes on "stress leave" after its "explosive" e-mails about Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged indiscretions.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Will he sign or won’t he? Malusi Gigaba is faced with pressure to approve another nuclear-sized deal in the form of two very costly mega-projects.
When the SAA board was ready to formally appoint Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana, Dudu Myeni became unavailable to attend board meetings, writes Carol Paton.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Standard Bank ditches dual leadership structure as Ben Kruger steps aside, leaving Sim Tshabalala on his own.
South African banks have shifted their exposure to corporate entities from over-indebted households. However, sluggish economic growth threatens companies’ repayment ability.
Please login or register to comment.