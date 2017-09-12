Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gigaba is under pressure to sign costly mega-projects

12 September 2017 - 13:12 Wilson Johwa
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Inaction by the NPA over state-capture corruption prompts Corruption Watch to approach US authorities to investigate McKinsey.

City of Joburg’s suspended ombud makes a direct appeal to President Jacob Zuma.

There are strange goings on at the Sunday Independent as its editor goes on "stress leave" after its "explosive" e-mails about Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged indiscretions.

More changes at Treasury create concern as the head of the Financial Intelligence Centre leaves.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Will he sign or won’t he? Malusi Gigaba is faced with pressure to approve another nuclear-sized deal in the form of two very costly mega-projects.

When the SAA board was ready to formally appoint Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana, Dudu Myeni became unavailable to attend board meetings, writes Carol Paton.

Marange diamonds have aided repression in Zimbabwe while enriching Robert Mugabe’s allies.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Standard Bank ditches dual leadership structure as Ben Kruger steps aside, leaving Sim Tshabalala on his own.

South African banks have shifted their exposure to corporate entities from over-indebted households. However, sluggish economic growth threatens companies’ repayment ability.

The JSE is bigger than the Saudi bourse, with the Johannesburg’s benchmark outperforming Riyadh’s.

