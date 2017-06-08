EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Removing Zuma may be SA’s Christmas present
Matthews Phosa says the entire Cabinet has perpetrated the ‘worst crime’ against SA’s people since apartheid
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told foreign journalists the ruling party is unable to remove President Jacob Zuma because of a resolution adopted in Polokwane which states the president of the ANC should be the party’s presidential candidate — and it will be easier to recall Zuma after the ANC’s December conference.
Presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa says the entire Cabinet should be held responsible for the "worst crime" against the people of SA since apartheid, perpetrated by Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The quickest fix is the one the ANC would find hardest to swallow: privatise the state’s assets and to do it by auction, writes Peter Bruce.
Just as the ANC was afflicted by what it called "the sins of incumbency", so, too, Cosatu leaders fell victim to the seduction of power and privilege.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Bookrunners for the sale of UK bank Barclays’s 34% of its JSE-listed associate Barclays Africa Group allocated more than half the shares to South African institutions. A regulatory filing on Tuesday said Allan Gray’s holding has risen to 5.3% of Absa’s JSE-listed holding company’s shares in issue — but who were the other buyers?
ArcelorMittal’s share price was down 7.5% on Thursday morning after falling 6.4% on Wednesday. Could it be related to some tough questions Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies fielded in Parliament, which accused him of favouring an "uncompetitive, monopolistic" company at the expense of local manufacturers.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Capturing the Public Enterprises Department was the greatest prize the Guptas could have wished for, as it is the single most important arm of government. It has political oversight over the largest and most strategically placed state-owned companies. Eskom, and logistics and railways group Transnet, offer by far the biggest procurement opportunities.
