Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: PetroSA — no board means no quorum

Zuma’s private army is mobilising; radio 702 almost became ‘ANN702’; and as the recession begins, ‘wine not whine’ is the way to go

07 June 2017 - 12:42 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

President Jacob Zuma is appealing a High Court judgment that it was irrational for former acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe to drop 783 charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud against him.

Four of PetroSA’s six remaining board members resigned on Tuesday, leaving the ailing petroleum fuel parastatal with no quorum. The former eight-member board needs a minimum of three members to make any decision.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Zuma’s private army — a militia formed from an amalgamation of former homeland security forces, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and the "self-protection units" of the IFP — breaks many laws as it "mobilises", Institute of Race Relations policy fellow Sara Gon writes.

Luckily for 702 listeners, the radio station escaped becoming a Gupta family mouthpiece.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Steinhoff’s share price fell 4.6% to R66.25 on Wednesday after its interim results failed to impress.

Naspers’s opaque control structure, done via unlisted A-shares whose register is a tightly held Broederbond secret, may finally be prised open by Caxton.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Former FNB CEO and wine estate owner Michael Jordaan urges South Africans to wine, not whine.

Very visual

Graph of the day

The good, the bad, and the ugly: how SA's municipalities score on their financial management capacity according to Business Day's index.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The slime just keeps pouring out the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Dubai no safe haven for finance ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIM COHEN: Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Recession not the only worry
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LEON LOUW: Benefit deniers and credit takers ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: More vacancies likely at Stats SA after cut to budget
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe will not go quietly
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell Pottinger likely to have to defend more than its ethics
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.