EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: PetroSA — no board means no quorum
Zuma’s private army is mobilising; radio 702 almost became ‘ANN702’; and as the recession begins, ‘wine not whine’ is the way to go
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
President Jacob Zuma is appealing a High Court judgment that it was irrational for former acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe to drop 783 charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud against him.
Four of PetroSA’s six remaining board members resigned on Tuesday, leaving the ailing petroleum fuel parastatal with no quorum. The former eight-member board needs a minimum of three members to make any decision.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Zuma’s private army — a militia formed from an amalgamation of former homeland security forces, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and the "self-protection units" of the IFP — breaks many laws as it "mobilises", Institute of Race Relations policy fellow Sara Gon writes.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Steinhoff’s share price fell 4.6% to R66.25 on Wednesday after its interim results failed to impress.
Naspers’s opaque control structure, done via unlisted A-shares whose register is a tightly held Broederbond secret, may finally be prised open by Caxton.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Former FNB CEO and wine estate owner Michael Jordaan urges South Africans to wine, not whine.
Very visual
Graph of the day
The good, the bad, and the ugly: how SA's municipalities score on their financial management capacity according to Business Day's index.
Please login or register to comment.