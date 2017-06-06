EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: More vacancies likely at Stats SA after cut to budget
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The Treasury’s decision to cut Statistics SA’s budget by 13% means its 8% vacancy rate will probably increase as some workers, whose experience was irreplaceable, have resigned, Statistician-General Pali Lehohla warned.
The Mail & Guardian narrowly escaped getting added to the Gupta family’s New Age and ANN7 propaganda arms in a plot code-named "Project M", the latest trawl into the mammoth trove of leaked e-mails reveals.
South African Weather Service forecasters appear to have a unique classification system for local storms.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Last year, Eskom stopped publishing details on pay for board members and the CEO, information that private, listed companies are required to provide. In these circumstances, leaks about government leaders’ secret activities are often the only way citizens can find out what is going on, writes Neva Makgetla.
That Sun City battled to get the Gupta family to settle the bill for their lavish wedding celebration in 2013 — for which they commandeered a military airbase — is just one of the many interesting tales to emerge from the leaked e-mails.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Datatec’s share price jumped 27% to R64.99 on Tuesday morning after announcing it was selling its subsidiary Westcon for $830m.
Insurance group MMI’s share price fell 7% to R21 on Tuesday morning after warning shareholders that all four of its divisions had suffered drops in single premiums, in the in the first three-quarters of its financial year.
Eskom wants to raise the price of electricity by 20%. Listen, to be fair, those Dubai houses aren't going to pay for themselves.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) June 5, 2017
Very visual
Graph of the day
Graphs from the Chamber of Mines, whose members produce 90% of SA’s mineral wealth, show steep declines in platinum and gold production within a decade if mines continue to operate as they do now, with negligible mechanisation.
