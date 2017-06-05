EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe will not go quietly
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha fed sensitive and classified company information to the Gupta family and forwarded the family some of his personal bills, leaked e-mails show.
Former Eskom CE Brian Molefe lodged a notice of motion in the Labour Court at the weekend, notifying Eskom and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown that he would lodge his application in the court on Monday.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
The leaked Gupta e-mails show how different strategies worked together to gain outcomes: the co-ordinated insertion of loyalists into key state institutions; using them to gather information; inserting a superfluous purchasing body between the buyer and the seller to disguise how money was skimmed; using tame "advisory" organisations to subvert purchasing decisions; greasing the necessary palms; and moving the money around to disguise where it came from," writes Tim Cohen.
Gupta associates in Transnet helped inflate the price paid for 1,068 locomotives in 2014 from R39bn to R52bn, helping the family pocket R5.3bn. But even this massive cash pile does not seem to have lasted more than a couple of years, writes Stuart Theobald.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Telkom shareholders will receive a 56% higher dividend for the year to end-March 2017 than in the previous year, the telecommunications group said in its results on Monday morning.
Cash held by Oakbay Resources and Energy, the JSE-listed company with interests in coal, gold and uranium and controlled by the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma, had dwindled to R2.7m at the end of February, from R224.9m a year ago, it reported on Friday.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Without Bell Pottinger’s guidance, the Zupta faction is stumbling from one clueless blunder to the next.
MK Inkululeko came to protest at the M&G with professional posters - but before reading the amaB website where sponsors are disclosed. pic.twitter.com/MRcMHTBwHv— Phillip de Wet (@phillipdewet) June 2, 2017
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The rocket, named Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III, will lift off from the Sriharikota space centre in southern India at 11.58am GMT on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on its website.
India is to launch its most powerful homegrown rocket today - will be another milestone for its space programme https://t.co/0KgDtJ0xD5 pic.twitter.com/1UC7T2JrQZ— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 5, 2017
