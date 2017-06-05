EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe will not go quietly

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

The leaked Gupta e-mails show how different strategies worked together to gain outcomes: the co-ordinated insertion of loyalists into key state institutions; using them to gather information; inserting a superfluous purchasing body between the buyer and the seller to disguise how money was skimmed; using tame "advisory" organisations to subvert purchasing decisions; greasing the necessary palms; and moving the money around to disguise where it came from," writes Tim Cohen.