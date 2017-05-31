Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA’s fixation on the Guptas is not healthy

Business needs to be more broadly involved with society and the political space to prepare for a post-Zuma SA

31 May 2017 - 14:22 Wilson Johwa
Atul Gupta. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

It turns out that, under Malusi Gigaba, the Guptas also had easy access to the Department of Home Affairs.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane knew the notorious Indian businessman arrested in Mumbai for money laundering.

More anti-foreigner sentiment keeps the riot police busy in Durban.

Thabo Dloti’s departure from Liberty depletes the ranks of black executives running listed companies.

Steven Friedman says the problem with fixating on the Guptas is that it creates the illusion of a political system and economy that was in good shape until they began to interfere — and that will return to health when they are gone.

While formal channels of interaction between business and the government should remain open, business must form broader alliances with the rest of society and be more active in the political arena if it is to persuade the country that it is part of the solution for a post-Zuma SA.

Business Unity SA joins application to thwart Eskom’s attempt at nondisclosure.

Coca Cola’s decision to do away with the role of chief marketing officer has some valuable lessons for companies — and marketers.

A spate of acquisitions is expected to lift profits for Reunert.

