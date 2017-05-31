EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA’s fixation on the Guptas is not healthy
Business needs to be more broadly involved with society and the political space to prepare for a post-Zuma SA
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
It turns out that, under Malusi Gigaba, the Guptas also had easy access to the Department of Home Affairs.
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane knew the notorious Indian businessman arrested in Mumbai for money laundering.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Thabo Dloti’s departure from Liberty depletes the ranks of black executives running listed companies.
Steven Friedman says the problem with fixating on the Guptas is that it creates the illusion of a political system and economy that was in good shape until they began to interfere — and that will return to health when they are gone.
While formal channels of interaction between business and the government should remain open, business must form broader alliances with the rest of society and be more active in the political arena if it is to persuade the country that it is part of the solution for a post-Zuma SA.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Business Unity SA joins application to thwart Eskom’s attempt at nondisclosure.
Coca Cola’s decision to do away with the role of chief marketing officer has some valuable lessons for companies — and marketers.
