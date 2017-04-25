Michel Pireu Columnist
STREET DOGS: The unbreakable rule of financial markets

25 April 2017 - 06:24 Michel Pireu
From Morgan Housel: Why some investors must fail.

There is an unbreakable rule of financial markets: some investors must fail. No amount of technology or education will change this, for two reasons — the first is that stocks are volatile. They have to be. If there were no booms and busts, wild bubbles, no unexplained sell-offs, and stocks drifted ever upward, everyone would put all their money into stocks. Why wouldn’t they? If there’s no downside and stocks offer higher returns than cash or bonds, they’d be crazy to not put every cent in stocks. As soon as that happened, prices would rise and stocks would get extremely expensive. And once that happens, history shows, volatility isn’t far behind.

The second point comes with understanding what volatility is. Pundits often say, "people sell stocks when they’re low". But it’s the other way around. Stocks fall because people sell them. People get scared out of stocks, sell and drive down prices. Which means that, as long as there are fearful investors in the market, there will be disappointment too.

It’s a question of perspective.

Almost nothing in finance is clean cut; everything’s a matter of perspective. In his book How Not To Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking, Jordan Ellenberg writes that "which way you should go depends on where you already are". It’s wonderful advice for anyone trying to make sense of the financial world, where the honest answer to nearly every question is, "It depends." Stock prices are high, so future returns might be low, something like 3%-4% a year after inflation. Is that bad? Compared with the average return of the last 80 years, yes. Compared with the dismal returns of bonds or cash, it’s a godsend. As Charlie Munger put it, "Intelligent people make decisions based on opportunity costs. It’s your alternatives that matter."

