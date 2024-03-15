SAM MKOKELI: SAA debacle shows how vulnerable we still are to state capture 2.0
Nobody wants to pick a fight with a former chief taxman or someone who single-handedly nailed opponents such as Jacob Zuma and his friends using hard-to-find financial information
17 March 2024 - 07:40
How could Cyril Ramaphosa's government handle the SAA matter in such a sorry manner?
It could be because the chief himself ignores the stuff that matters. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.