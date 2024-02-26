Opinion

CARTOON: John Hlophe’s slo-mo impeachment

26 February 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, February 26 2024
Monday, February 26 2024

Judges’ impeachment is ‘vindication of accountability’ for the judiciary

Both cases took over 15 years each to reach finality in the national assembly due to procedural issues within the JSC and court challenges
National
3 days ago

John Hlophe impeached

MPs also voted to impeach retired Nkola Motata, who drove drunk and made racist remarks
National
4 days ago

No suspension for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge

Mbenenge is already on special leaving pending judicial conduct tribunal, JSC says
National
1 week ago

John Hlophe turns to the courts —again — as impeachment vote looms

Suspended judge president seeks interdict pending the outcome of his application to apex court
National
1 week ago
Friday, February 23 2024
Friday, February 23 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Anglo needs a good look at big De ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STUART THEOBALD: It’s time for an overhaul of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Projections about Zuma-backed party ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
ALAN WINDE: Let the Western Cape government fix ...
Opinion
5.
AYABONGA CAWE: ‘Relic of the past’ guaranteed ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.