GARY RYNHART: Mark 2024 as the year of ESG compliance
Environmental, social and governance issues will shift firmly from voluntary to regulatory in 2024
12 February 2024 - 05:00
Ancient Greek general Pericles said: “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” Companies taking a relaxed attitude to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues should heed Pericles’ warning.
The number of legislative efforts around ESG that will come to fruition in 2024 is huge. This will be the year when ESG shifts firmly from voluntary to regulatory...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.