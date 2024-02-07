MAMELLO MATIKINCA-NGWENYA: Global debt mountain looms over all countries
Emerging markets are at particular risk in a world in which borrowing has reached $307-trillion
07 February 2024 - 05:00
Global debt is estimated to have reached a record high in the second quarter of 2023. At an estimated $307-trillion (R5.815-quadrillion), this number has continued to escalate from the pandemic-induced lift in 2020 and now equates to about 336% of global GDP.
Of this global debt stock, public debt accounts for about 40% but has nevertheless accelerated at the fastest pace...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.