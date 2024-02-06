CLINTON THOM: 2024 will be the year international tourists (re)discover SA

2024 has brought a palpable sense of optimism to SA's tourism and hospitality industry. Building on the momentum gained in 2023, the sector is set to experience a transformative year. For example, our hotel has witnessed a significant increase in reservations from the UK and US, largely attributed to the new direct flight routes from Cape Town to the US.
At the time of the announcement of the new flights, Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for economic growth and tourism James Vos described it as a “big boost” for the tourism and hospitality industry in the city. He noted that the introduction of Delta’s US route came on top of the United Airlines announcement that it would be resuming direct flights between Cape Town and Newark/New York.
Since then, the Western Cape’s October Tourism Report for 2023 indicated a 57% increase in international passenger traffic, signalling renewed global interest in SA as a premier travel destination.
The initiation of direct flights between Cape Town and the US has opened new avenues for international tourism, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing convenience for US travellers. This development has not only facilitated an easier flow of tourists but stimulated interest in SA's diverse travel offerings.
Recent data from Stats SA showed that SA received more than 7.5-million international travellers in the year to November 2023, with tourist arrivals from the Americas showing growth of 44% over the 11 month period compared to the year before.
Likewise, the sustained increase in visitors from the UK can be seen as a testament to SA’s enduring appeal to the European market, as the country welcomed more than 1-million tourists from Europe in the same time period. Among European arrivals, the UK remained the dominant market, followed by Germany and the Netherlands. The data also showed an increase of more than 80% in arrivals from Russia.
This influx of international visitors is expected to bring a fresh wave of economic benefits and cultural exchange, further enriching SA's tourism landscape and economic activity in the sector.
In 2023, these tourists largely drove occupancy rates in accommodations across the country, with more than 50% of visitors to Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront being international tourists.
Tailoring offerings to local preferences such as family-friendly packages, weekend getaways and special events continue to be a successful strategy for maintaining a steady stream of domestic tourism.
The adaptation and innovation of businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector will play an important role in their success. One of the key drivers will be to offer unique experiences. National Geographic believes experiential travel might become one of the biggest travel trends in 2024.
The allure of unique, authentic experiences cannot be overstated. For international tourists this might mean wildlife safaris that showcase SA’s rich biodiversity; cultural tours that explore the country's heritage; or adventure sports set against stunning natural backdrops. For local tourists, the focus might be on undiscovered gems within their own country, such as off-the-beaten-path destinations or local festivals that celebrate SA traditions and cuisines.
This is illustrated in statistics released in October by Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger, which showed rapid year-on-year growth in visitor numbers at its national parks and reserves, including Anysberg Nature Reserve (867%), Stony Point Eco Venue (109%), Walker Bay Nature Reserve (65%), Table Mountain National Park's Boulders conservancy (47%) and Table Mountain National Park's Cape of Good Hope section (31%).
When it comes to experiential travel and adventures in SA, sustainability in the travel industry is no longer a mere trend but a necessity. Eco-friendly initiatives can range from reducing waste and conserving water to supporting conservation projects. Such practices not only appeal to environmentally conscious travellers but also ensure the long-term viability of the tourism sites themselves.
Another trend that will continue to grow in 2024 is the integration of technology in tourism, which is revolutionising the way travellers interact with destinations, and is helping with the recovery of the industry post-Covid-19 pandemic. Efficient online booking systems, virtual customer service and mobile applications can simplify travel planning and provide seamless experiences for tourists.
By capitalising on the trends of the past year and implementing forward-thinking strategies, the industry is well-positioned to offer an unparalleled travel experience. From the bustling streets of Johannesburg to the serene landscapes of the Western Cape, SA is ready to welcome the world with its unique blend of beauty, culture and adventure.
• Thom is GM of the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.
CLINTON THOM: 2024 will be the year international tourists (re)discover SA
The initiation of direct flights between Cape Town and the US will significantly reduce travel time and enhance convenience for US travellers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.