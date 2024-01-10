Opinion ROWAN POLOVIN: SA’s charges against Israel misrepresent the meaning of genocide The actions of only one side of the Gaza conflict fit the definition, and they are the actions of Hamas

“If all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale — then the lie passed into history and became truth.” — George Orwell, 1984

Words, meanings, intentions and actions are intrinsically connected. History has taught the Jews and other victims of genocide that when groups repeatedly make genocidal threats against them they are often sincere in their intentions. Given the capability, these groups are likely to act upon their threats. Mass and systematic murder of national, ethnic, racial or religious groups always begins with words of violence. ..